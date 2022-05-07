ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat offense extinguished in 76ers’ Game 3 win

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article76ers star Joel Embiid clutched his head while falling to the floor. He stayed down a bit, his mask flipped up and hands covering his already-injured face. As he finally got up, he winced in pain. Embiid had just gotten hit in the head by Bam Adebayo as the...

fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Sounds Off On The Jordan Poole Foul On Ja Morant: "I've Been Kissed Harder Than That."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Calls for Two Bucks Stars to Be Suspended After Game Three

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 103-101 in a hard-fought Game Three. Besides Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 42-point double-double, the main story of the game was, unfortunately, the officiating. There were missed calls on both sides. The game was, indeed, very physical, and some plays by the Bucks’ stars Giannis and Bobby Portis led the controversial Skip Bayless to call for their suspensions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole’s knee play on Ja Morant gets major decision from NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole won’t be punished over his alleged role in the injury of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. To recall, Poole has been largely blamed for Morant’s knee injury during Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said the Warriors guard “grabbed” the knee of the Grizzlies youngster and yanked it, leading to the issue.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Memphis weatherman being investigated for racist Draymond tweet

Joey Sulipeck, a meteorologist for FOX13 in Memphis, is being investigated by the TV station for a tweet he sent out during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Grizzlies on Saturday night. Sulipeck's tweet, posted shortly after Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected for picking...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Poole defends himself against insinuation he tried to hurt Ja

One moment from the Warriors' blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies could determine how the remainder of the series plays out. With just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 142-112 win over Memphis at Chase Center in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, Ja Morant appeared to have sustained a knee injury on a loose-ball play involving Jordan Poole.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Reveals Chris Paul Asked Him ‘Did I Push You That Hard?’ After A Foul: “No But It Was A Smart Play.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an all-important win last night, beating the Phoenix Suns to tie up their playoff series at 2-2. Doncic was absolutely sensational on the night, leading the charge for the Mavericks as they pulled back in the series. Luka and the Mavs will travel to Phoenix for Game 5 this week, where Chris Paul will hope to have a better game and not foul out as he did in Game 4.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

LeBron James and Phil Jackson’s beef and its potential impact on the Los Angeles Lakers

Over the past week, Phil Jackson has been a more prevalent name in Los Angeles Lakers-related news than LeBron James. Last Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski used a spot on national television to point out that Jackson — an 11-time champion head coach, including five with the Lakers — was consulting his ex-fiance Jeanie Buss on the franchise’s all-important coaching search. This came a few months after The Athletic reported that Jackson had been advising Jeanie all season on basketball matters, including the tense Russell Westbrook situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

NBA announces MVP for the 2021-2022 season

On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay defends Poole, says Warriors play game the 'right way'

The war of words between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies ratchets up with each passing game of the Western Conference semifinals, and it appears the dialogue has reached a boiling point. The teams traded barbs on Twitter and through the media after the Warriors' 142-112 win over the Grizzlies in...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Suns coach Monty Williams gets brutally honest what makes Luka Doncic impossible to stop

Although Monty Williams and the Phoenix Suns maintain a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks, it has been no cakewalk for the No. 1 seed in the West. Luka Doncic, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, has torched the Suns thus far. He scored 45, 35 and 26 points in the first three games, respectively — a scoring average of over 35 points per game and a near-triple-double average with 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Whether NBA Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Mikal Bridges shadows Doncic or they throw a less lanky, more solid defender like Jae Crowder on him, Doncic has no trouble getting to his spots and converting against the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ

