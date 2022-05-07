ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

4 men arrested in connection with deadly Ahoskie shooting

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYv8r_0fVl0jWI00

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – Police in Ahoskie, North Carolina confirm they’ve made several arrests in a deadly nightclub shooting from November.

PREVIOUS: 1 dead, 6 injured following overnight shooting at Ahoskie bar in North Carolina

According to Ahoskie Police, they were called to the incident just before 1 a.m. on November 6 at the Ahoskie Inn regarding a shooting at the Alaysia Bar & Grill.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing over 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn.

One person, identified as 22-year-old Aulander resident Jairen Lyles, was found dead at the scene, struck with gunfire.

6 people were also injured, 5 of which sustained gunshot wounds and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

While at the scene, police say several fights broke out in the parking lot.

“This is a very sad night for our community. It was a chaotic crime scene with multiple guns as evidenced by the different types of gun casings found inside and outside of the nightclub,” said Ahoskie Police Chief James Asbell in a press release.

“This type of violence cannot be tolerated in our community.”

In December, police arrested 24-year-old Jamal T. Sloan on first-degree murder and four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of felony inciting a riot.

Sloan was initially arrested after the shooting on three felonies: inciting a riot, going armed to the terror of the people, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to police, Sloan is currently being held under no bond for the murder charge and $500,000 bond for the other charges.

Elizabeth City Police also arrested 28-year-old resident Rayshawn Marquis Lee on charges of three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Lee is jailed under a $750,000 secured bond.

Two other men were arrested that same day and charged in the case.

Lashawn Davon Pittman, 28, of Rich Square and 24-year-old D’Veron Dwight Saunders of Ahoskie were
both charged with one count of carrying a weapon into an establishment where alcoholic
beverages are served. Pittman was given an $800 bond while Saunders had a $500 bond.

The shootings led to the closure of the Alaysia Bar & Grill, and its manager surrendered all
operating permits, to include a license to sell alcohol, to North Carolina ALE (Alcohol Law
Enforcement) according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Ahoskie Police at (252) 332-5011.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Ahoskie, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Ahoskie, NC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alcoholic Beverages#Murder#Guns#Violent Crime#Ahoskie Police
WAVY News 10

Bond set at $2 million for North Carolina shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting....
REIDSVILLE, NC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy