4 men arrested in connection with deadly Ahoskie shooting
AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – Police in Ahoskie, North Carolina confirm they’ve made several arrests in a deadly nightclub shooting from November.PREVIOUS: 1 dead, 6 injured following overnight shooting at Ahoskie bar in North Carolina
According to Ahoskie Police, they were called to the incident just before 1 a.m. on November 6 at the Ahoskie Inn regarding a shooting at the Alaysia Bar & Grill.
When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing over 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn.
One person, identified as 22-year-old Aulander resident Jairen Lyles, was found dead at the scene, struck with gunfire.
6 people were also injured, 5 of which sustained gunshot wounds and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.
While at the scene, police say several fights broke out in the parking lot.
“This is a very sad night for our community. It was a chaotic crime scene with multiple guns as evidenced by the different types of gun casings found inside and outside of the nightclub,” said Ahoskie Police Chief James Asbell in a press release.
“This type of violence cannot be tolerated in our community.”
In December, police arrested 24-year-old Jamal T. Sloan on first-degree murder and four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of felony inciting a riot.
Sloan was initially arrested after the shooting on three felonies: inciting a riot, going armed to the terror of the people, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to police, Sloan is currently being held under no bond for the murder charge and $500,000 bond for the other charges.
Elizabeth City Police also arrested 28-year-old resident Rayshawn Marquis Lee on charges of three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Lee is jailed under a $750,000 secured bond.
Two other men were arrested that same day and charged in the case.
Lashawn Davon Pittman, 28, of Rich Square and 24-year-old D’Veron Dwight Saunders of Ahoskie were
both charged with one count of carrying a weapon into an establishment where alcoholic
beverages are served. Pittman was given an $800 bond while Saunders had a $500 bond.
The shootings led to the closure of the Alaysia Bar & Grill, and its manager surrendered all
operating permits, to include a license to sell alcohol, to North Carolina ALE (Alcohol Law
Enforcement) according to police.
