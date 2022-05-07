ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Commere Department approves $132 million in Alaska fisheries relief

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Bailey grand piano renovation efforts begin with temporary move to Anchorage. After 16 years of sitting in the basement of a Palmer store, the historic Bailey grand piano...

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
An oil train is set to destroy pristine Utah mountains. Why won’t Biden stop it?

This story was originally published by Mother Jones and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the journal from his legendary 1869 expedition down the Colorado River, explorer John Wesley Powell called the remote Tavaputs Plateau in Eastern Utah “one of the stupendous features of this country.” The one-armed Civil War hero marveled at the Wasatch Mountains soaring above the Uinta Basin, the canyons carved by the Green River thousands of feet below, and the Uinta Mountains to the north, where, he wrote, “among the forests are many beautiful parks.”
Visitor sues Hawaii hotel after beach recommendation

Imagine you're a hotel worker, and a visitor asks you to recommend "a good beach to go to as a family." If that visitor is injured at the beach you recommended, can you or the hotel be held responsible for those injuries? That's what one visitor tried to prove in his lawsuit.
'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Alaska Republicans vote to officially condemn former Gov. Bill Walker

The Alaska Republican Party on Thursday voted to condemn former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running for governor as a non-party candidate. The vote recognized that Walker inappropriately made deals with communist China, when he signed agreements with the president of China Xi Jinping, and with Chinese government-owned companies to finance and build an Alaska gasline from the North Slope for the purpose of selling gas to China.
