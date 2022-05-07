U.S. Commere Department approves $132 million in Alaska fisheries relief

This story was originally published by Mother Jones and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the journal from his legendary 1869 expedition down the Colorado River, explorer John Wesley Powell called the remote Tavaputs Plateau in Eastern Utah “one of the stupendous features of this country.” The one-armed Civil War hero marveled at the Wasatch Mountains soaring above the Uinta Basin, the canyons carved by the Green River thousands of feet below, and the Uinta Mountains to the north, where, he wrote, “among the forests are many beautiful parks.”
Comments / 0