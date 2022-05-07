Park Hill alum Jenna Winebrenner finding stride in rookie year with KC Current

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jenna Winebrenner’s talent has taken her all around the country since her youth days.

The Park Hill Lady Trojan chose Notre Dame for her college destination where she helped contribute to two NCAA tournament berths and then took her extra year of eligibility to TCU for a Sweet Sixteen berth there as well.

But as she starts her professional soccer career, she was pleased to hear her hometown team, the Kansas City Current, call her name in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

“It was a very emotional time,” Winebrenner said. “It was exciting to see all my hard work pay off and be able to go back home.”

“It’s been awesome to be back and play in front of my grandma who can’t travel to watch me play in college and just have the support of my family as I transition to my professional career.”

And she certainly has the support of the Lady Trojans soccer team and her old head coach at Park Hill, Brandt Bell.

“This is kind of what I expected,” Bell said about watching Winebrenner at the pro level. “I knew the type of athlete she was and the type of drive that she had so I’m not surprised at all to see her in this position.”

As a defender, Winebrenner (with her signature green headband) prides herself on consistency and hard work. She said having veterans like Desiree Scott has been great for her so far.

Since college, Winebrenner has frequently come back to the area and coached youth teams and she hopes to further her influence on the younger generation.

“It gives me a unique opportunity to go back and give back to the coaches that helped me get to where I am help younger girls strive for their dreams as well.”

With giving back and an NWSL championship being a few of her goals, Coach Bell knows that Winebrenner will accomplish them.

“You don’t wanna get in between her and what she wants. She’s very driven, very dedicated individual,” Bell said. “Really proud of her to continue to grow… it’s also like ‘alright, you’re getting there, you’re getting where you wanna go so a lot of pride.”

