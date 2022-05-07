ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs first round pick says ‘it was meant to be’ after trying KC BBQ

By Dave D'Marko
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second annual Kansas City BBQ Fest is taking place at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend where the Chiefs will also be hosting mini camp for their rookie players.

For most festival-goers barbecue is just part of life in Kansas City. But at least one of the Chiefs’ newest players had no idea what he was in store for.

Arrowhead stadium and Kansas City are known for Chiefs football and also Kansas City barbecue.

“If you think about it where we are standing right now on any game day there’s tons and tons of bbq being cooked right here by some great local chefs so we brought some of the best local chefs from all over the country here,” Brian Wahby said.

Chiefs first round pick George Karlaftis knew the football part, but growing up in Greece had no idea KC was known for barbecue… until Friday.

What you need to know before attending Kansas City BBQ Fest at Arrowhead

“It was one of the first things people mentioned because everyone knows I’m into food and grilling and meat and they are like ‘you know this is barbecue city right.'” “I’m like really,” he said.

Joined by fellow top picks Cornerback Trent McDuffie and Wide Receiver Skyy Moore, Coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt introduced the players to what very well could become their new menu.

Chiefs select WR Skyy Moore with second round pick

“It’s such an honor to feed a legend like Andy Reid and then the up and comers that hopefully will make a name for themselves in KC,” Barrett Black, fourth generation grill master for the Original Black’s Barbecue out of Texas said.

Soon after thousands of others enjoying barbecue from a dozen pit masters from around the nation.

“They say chili and barbecue are the only things that originated in America, so we’ve got pit masters from all over the country that are sharing what they do from their part of the country,” Plowboys BBQ Founder Todd Johns said.

The event is free throughout the weekend, as is parking. Food and drinks are available for purchase. There are demonstrations music and entertainment, even a rib eating contest. Though the Chiefs rookies will be busy at mini camp, maybe don’t count Karlaftis out as a surprise entry!

“This barbecue was off the chain. This is my type of place for sure, it was meant to be,” Karlaftis said of his first round selection also landing him in the barbecue capital.

KC BBQ Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

