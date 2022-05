GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are several events happening across the East Saturday. The BBQ Fest on the Neuse wraps up downtown Saturday. Along with barbecue, there will be live music, a vendor market, a car and truck show, and beer and wine gardens. The public can also take tours of the CSS Neuse II and the CSS Neuse II Museum will be offering free admission all day. Admission is free.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO