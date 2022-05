Waubonsie Valley head softball coach, Valerie Wood has been at the helm for the Warriors for nearly a decade and hopes to put her young team in the position for a deep post season run in 2022. Let’s find out more about the leader of the green and gold on the diamond in the latest edition of Coach’s Corner. This Coach’s Corner segment is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO