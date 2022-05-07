Live music performances slated for Saturday in Belleville

ST. LOUIS – What were you doing as a teen? Two young women decided to start their own snack shop in the St. Louis area. Zharkaria fell in love with Princess and the Frog movie when she was younger. It was about a young girl who dreamed of owning her own restaurant in the heart of New Orleans.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Grant’s Farm is hosting its first summer night event with food, drinks, and free music. Summer nights will occur every Friday and Saturday through May. There is no admission fee for this event. For more information visit the KMOV website.
The children of Blessed Modelz warm up to rip the runway next Saturday.
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is National Shrimp Day, and we want to get you ahead on the party. Chef Daniel Poss showed us how Juniper, which specializes in southern food, makes their shrimp and grits dish.
Teens from across the St. Louis region will be recognized for their musical talents during a ceremony Monday evening.
When is a woodshop more than just a woodshop? When it is a means of investing In people.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The oldest African-American parade in the country is making a triumphant return. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the Annie Malone May Day Parade will fill the streets of downtown St. Louis this Sunday, May 15. The parade is the largest fundraiser for the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center.
Will E. Wright, Jr. is only 14 years old, but he plays like he is a church organ veteran.
ST. LOUIS – Ashley Blair is on point when it comes to making great clothing that is trendy and just outright fun. On Tuesday, she stopped by with the latest for the St. Louis Blues playoffs and then other items from her Etsy store.
Louie stopped by to introduce himself to Chelsea and gave her a big welcome to Blues nation!
ST. LOUIS – Food, fun and families. It's all part of STL Fest, one of the biggest block parties in the area. It's Saturday May 21st at the Big Top at 3401 Washington Avenue.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Saturday and Friday performances due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the orchestra. The announcement was made Friday morning. The performances were scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. There is currently no make-up date scheduled.
Several high school musical theater students were recognized Monday night. Students from more than 20 schools across the region received nominations for the St. Louis High School Musical Theater Awards.
