Girl injured in north Toledo shooting

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five shots were fired on the...

www.wtol.com

WYTV.com

Mom of boy in Warren shooting incident now in jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of one of the two brothers involved in a shooting in Warren last month is now facing a felony charge. Yolanda Adair was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday on a felony endangering children charge. A warrant for her arrest was filed...
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDTN

Woman dead after Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am. When […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Florida Man Arrested for Providing Guns to Gangs

Florida Man Arrested for Providing Guns to GangsFlorida Sheriff. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigations Task Force arrested an Oakland Park man on Tuesday suspected of distributing large quantities of firearms and narcotics to known gang members in Broward County.
FLORIDA STATE
WTOL 11

Overnight crash leaves homes without power in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into two poles on Secor Road near Laskey Road around 2 a.m. Thursday. This caused power outages in the area. The driver lost control and went off the road hitting two poles. Both poles were damaged causing the power outage. Part...
TOLEDO, OH
WOWK 13 News

Second Ohio State student dies from apparent Wednesday drug overdose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second Ohio State University student has died, OSU president Kristina Johnson announced Friday, following a Wednesday incident in which three students apparently overdosed on drugs. Three students were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an apparent drug overdose. One student died Thursday, and this second student was in critical condition. […]
OHIO STATE

