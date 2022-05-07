ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KU National Championship bourbon now at select stores in Kansas, Missouri

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLk1O_0fVkz84f00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Rieger Distillery in Kansas City, Missouri has released a limited edition bourbon whiskey Friday to celebrate the University of Kansas’ 2022 National Championship in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The company said it is a straight bourbon whiskey that is distilled, aged and bottled.

PHOTOS: Jayhawks rally to win NCAA title in historical comeback

The Limited Edition 2022 National Championship Bourbon is produced by J. Rieger & Co. in partnership with KU.

The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on April 5, 2022, thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

It was the largest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati at the buzzer, 60-58.

The bourbon is distilled from a mash bill of corn, rye, and malted barley. This Straight Bourbon is a marriage of hand-picked barrels from some of our earliest distillations, dating back to 2016, that were selected specifically to commemorate KU’s 2022 National Championship win.

REPLAY: Watch KU’s parade honoring NCAA champion Jayhawks

The bourbon is available ins Kansas and Missouri and later in May will be available in Colorado, Nebraska, Indian, Washington D.C., Florida, Texas and Oklahoma with other states being announced at a later date.

To find a store selling the bourbon click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Bourbon, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
City
Kansas City, KS
State
Nebraska State
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Ku National Championship#Jayhawks#J Rieger Co#Loyola#This Straight Bourbon#Indian
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NCAA
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy