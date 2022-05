Authorities today released the name of a person killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dubuque that also seriously injured two children. The person killed is identified as 24-year-old Blake Winfrey, of Dubuque. Authorities say Winfrey was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children in the vehicle, a 6 and a 7 year old, were taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with “serious injuries” as a result of the crash.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO