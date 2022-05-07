Veterans react to report by Illinois auditor general on COVID outbreak

Although U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is out of the pandemic phase of COVID, the cases across the state and nation are on an upswing again. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, Illinois is seeing a seven-day moving average of 4,376 cases — more than three times where the state was one month ago. The state saw an increase of 1,413 cases on April 1, 2022, followed by 2,194 cases on April 6, and 2,060 cases on April 13, and the increases continued. Most recently, the state saw an increase of 7,709 cases — a rate it hasn't seen since early February.

