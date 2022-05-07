ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

New exhibit seeks to unmask tough conversations around mental health

WBIR
WBIR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and to honor it, a new exhibition is on display in the Emporium Center. The galley is called Behind the Mask, and it seeks to unmask the tough conversations surrounding mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBIR

'We all know somebody' | Research shows nearly 1 in 4 women have an abortion

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Across the U.S., the Guttmacher Institute estimates one in four women will get an abortion by the time they turn 45 years old. "We all know somebody who's had an abortion," said Corinne Rovetti, a nurse practitioner at the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health. "If people felt comfortable and they weren't judged and criticized and stigmatized so much, then we would know how common this procedure is."
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania health department investigating mysterious hepatitis infections in children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is investigating several reported cases of mysterious hepatitis infection in young children, though none have been confirmed.UPMC Children's Hospital is looking at a handful of possible cases. The patients have symptoms that meet the CDC's reporting requirement, but none of them have been confirmed. The infections stretch back to October and no current patients are in the hospital.What makes these cases so puzzling is that hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, is normally caused by a virus. It's also usually seen in adults because it can be spread by sharing a needle, sex or through contaminated food or water. Kids can get it, but it's not very common.So far, there are more than 100 unexplained cases in kids in the U.S. in the past seven months. Five children have died. More than 90% of the patients ended up in the hospital and 14% needed liver transplants.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy