Monterey, CA

Gusty, Cool Mother’s Day Weekend

By Erika Bratten
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for a taste of winter? Temperatures will trend downward through Mother’s Day Weekend with bouts of low clouds and occasional drizzle. By early next week, a broad and cold trough of low pressure will settle in over the West Coast. Unsettled weather will occur Monday through Wednesday with...

County
Monterey County, CA
City
Monterey, CA
