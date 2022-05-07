ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Bangor Schools return to universal masking policy

By Beth Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — The Bangor School Department announced Friday that it will return to a universal masking policy on Monday, May 9th. The Department said the decision is in response to the recent change in the CDC designation of...

NEWS CENTER Maine

Eight Maine schools closed as COVID cases surge

BROOKLIN, Maine — Some Maine school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks just as they’re hitting the home stretch of another school year affected by the virus. School Union 76 Interim Superintendent Mark Hurvitt announced Monday that The Brooklin School, which enrolls Pre-K through eighth-graders in the small peninsula town, would move to remote learning for at least the rest of the week.
BROOKLIN, ME
WMTW

New COVID-19 concerns are growing in Maine

Maine — The number of people in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19 continues to trend upward. On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported that 150 active cases are currently in the hospital. That was down slightly from 156 on Sunday, but Sunday's report was the first time the number had reached 150 since March 5.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine is currently second in the nation for highest COVID-19 case rate

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county-level risk assessments today, designating eight Maine counties as high risk for COVID-19 after a rise in cases due to the B.A. 2 variant. The eight counties designated as high-risk are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook....
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Bangor Returns To Masking As Penobscot County Goes Code Red

The CDC changed the Covid-19 risk designation of Penobscot County Friday to Code Red, reflecting what they say is the highest level of risk for transmission of the virus. Following that announcement, City of Bangor Officials released a statement that they would be reinstating the requirement that masks be worn at all times in all City facilities until the risk designation is lowered again.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
94.3 WCYY

The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Maine Right Now

Safety is important to anyone and everyone when thinking about where they're going to live and put down roots. In the state of Maine, the concerns over dangerous criminals and violent crimes is relatively modest compared to other states across the country. It's for good reason, too. According to SafeWise, Maine has the lowest violent crime rate in the entire nation overall, with a handful of cities that continue to battle the problem. The definition of violent crime includes murder, assault, aggravated assault, and other crimes of that nature. But that is only part of the story.
MAINE STATE
Boston

Ashish Jha: COVID cases rising in the Northeast, but an important pattern is also emerging

"We're at a point in the pandemic where we know how to manage the virus.”. Usually when COVID-19 case counts rise, an increase in deaths and hospitalizations soon follow. But Dr. Ashish Jha, who is serving as the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that in the Northeast, which has seen cases increase since around March 20, death counts and hospitalization rates are not as high as expected.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

New CDC COVID-19 map prompts mask mandates at some Maine locations

PORTLAND, Maine — Mask mandates are back in place in some parts of Maine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionreleased a new map designating half of Maine counties as having a high risk level for COVID-19. That includes Cumberland County, and so the city of Portland is now requiring everyone inside city buildings and city employee spaces to wear a mask. That includes at Portland City Hall.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine's largest school district to end pooled testing, recommend masking

PORTLAND, Maine — Pooled testing for COVID-19 will end in Portland Public Schools after this Friday, May 13. District officials say the decision was made after consultation with their medical team. However, the district says that once pooled testing ends, given the current rise of COVID-19 in local wastewater...
PORTLAND, ME
WKBW-TV

Maine town skips mowing to save the bees

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s “No Mow May” in Portland, Maine. It’s a movement to help save bees to survive and thrive. “No Mo May” encourages people to cut back on mowing their lawns or even skip it all together. “When I see a lawn...
PORTLAND, ME

