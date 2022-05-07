ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Wakesurfing competition to take place at Winged Deer Park this summer

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSiqx_0fVktCAE00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first-ever Tri-Cities wake surfing competition is set to be held at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City this summer.

The Appalachian Open aims to bring around 60 semi-professional and professional riders from across the United States together for the competition.

Nominate: Which local brewery is the best?

The event will have divisions for juniors, those 12 years of age and older, and masters, which are over the age of 45. Also included will be amateur, outlaw and professional divisions.

Wakesurfing is a sport that involves a rider being pulled behind a boat riding on a type of surfboard that is meant to be able to tackle the waves on the lake produced by the boat.

The inaugural event is scheduled to take place on June 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Despite the rain, Great Outdoors Festival carries on

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the rain Saturday, it was a hard day to hold an outdoor event, but the Erwin Great Outdoors Festival went on and was still a success. Hundreds of people came out to learn more about the outdoors. Among the activities was a live animal petting zoo, digging for gemstones and […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Tiebreakers officially open for business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new entertainment venue opened its doors to the public in Johnson City this weekend. Tiebreakers, an entertainment eatery and arcade, opened with over 100 different games available for visitors to play. Located at 1805 N Roan St., the business features a restaurant, full-service bar, bowling, axe throwing, virtual reality […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Washington County, TN K-9 alerts lead to two different meth arrests

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, a K-9 officer’s alerts led to two recent drug arrests. On Sunday, Sexton said officers stopped a vehicle violating headlight codes around 5:30 a.m. when K-9 unit Bond alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs. When officers searched the vehicle, they reportedly found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Sullivan Co. traffic stop finds meth, $11K cash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man and woman were both arrested early Monday morning after authorities found drugs and more than $11,000 in cash during a traffic stop. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), an on-patrol deputy saw a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 390 shortly after […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tractor-trailer overturns on ramp at I-26/I-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 81 South were hindered by an overturned tractor-trailer at the Interstate 26 interchange. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle overturned on the exit ramp from I-81 South onto I-26 East. As of 9:30 p.m., traffic cameras show that […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Chilhowie building damaged in storm

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A building in Chilhowie suffered significant storm damage Friday evening. The building is located at the corner of East Main Street and Whitetop Road. There have been no reports of any injuries so far. News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. Look for updates […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

WJHL

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy