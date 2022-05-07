Wakesurfing competition to take place at Winged Deer Park this summer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first-ever Tri-Cities wake surfing competition is set to be held at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City this summer.

The Appalachian Open aims to bring around 60 semi-professional and professional riders from across the United States together for the competition.

The event will have divisions for juniors, those 12 years of age and older, and masters, which are over the age of 45. Also included will be amateur, outlaw and professional divisions.

Wakesurfing is a sport that involves a rider being pulled behind a boat riding on a type of surfboard that is meant to be able to tackle the waves on the lake produced by the boat.

The inaugural event is scheduled to take place on June 4.

