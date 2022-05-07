ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola man gets less than a year in jail for fatal hit-and-run of Nicki Manaj's father

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
The Mineola man charged in the hit-and-run death of rapper Nicki Minaj's father will spend less than a year in jail.

The judge sentenced 71-year-old Charles Polevich Friday after he entered a guilty plea.

Police say Polevich hit Robert Maraj back in February 2021 as the 64-year-old was walking in the roadway on Roslyn Road.

Maraj died a day later.

Prior to the guilty plea, Polevich faced up to 11 years behind bars

