Manhattan, NY

Man takes to social media to voice concerns over Trans-Manhattan Expressway support pillars

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A New York man took to social media to voice his concerns over what he says are cracking support pillars on the Trans-Manhattan Expressway.

Jeff Sellars' Facebook post was shared over 17,000 times and shows what appears to be crumbling support pillars on the Trans-Manhattan Expressway, right before the George Washington Bridge.

"It looks like the cement is crumbling or cracking, the bases of the columns on top appears, it's just falling apart," said Sellars.

Termain Brice, who lives on one of the four towers that sits on top of the Trans-Manhattan Expressway, says that after seeing the Facebook post, he fears for his life.

"The amount of people that live in this building and the amount of people that drive up under this building every day it's just i mean you know like a ticking time bomb...I don't want to be a casualty," said Brice.

The Port Authority told News 12 that the concrete around the steel columns is in the process of being replaced as part of its $2 billion “Restoring the George” program.

