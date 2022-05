There are new signs of hope in Washington on a problem that's hurting thousands of Rhode Islanders living with diabetes: the crippling cost of insulin. More than 90,000 people in Rhode Island have diabetes, and about 30,000 depend on insulin to survive. State lawmakers passed a bill to cap insulin co-pays at $40, which took effect in January. But as the NBC 10 I-Team has reported (LINK to previous story), that state law excludes many people who are still stuck paying hundreds—or even thousands—to get the medicine they need to stay alive.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO