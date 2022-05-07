ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Utility bill increase for Ameren customers to start in June

By Marcella Baietto
newschannel20.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Temperatures are warming up, but starting in June Ameren electricity customers will now have to pay more to keep the lights on and their homes cooled. A $580 a year price hike will lead some Ameren customers to conserve on energy to offset costs....

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Industry
Springfield, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Waterfalls in Illinois

In the United States, Illinois is known for being home to Chicago, the 3rd largest city. But did you know, despite housing a major city, half of Illinois’ economy comes from farming and agriculture? Despite being considered one of the flattest states, Illinois has a number of valleys and wooded areas as well as some incredible waterfalls. Here are our top 10 favorite waterfalls in Illinois that you can’t afford to miss out on!
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

New Illinois Holding First Session In Process In Creating A New State

On Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022, New Illinois will hold the first session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Richest billionaires in Illinois

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Bill#Warming Up#Natural Gas Prices#Wics#Citizens Utility Board#Russian#Ameren Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
FloridaDaily

Nikki Fried Issues Emergency Rule Allowing E15 to be Sold Outside of Traditional Seasonal Fuel Season

On Monday, state Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried announced that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Division of Consumer Services has issued an emergency rule allowing the sale of gasoline containing 15 percent denatured anhydrous ethanol, also known as E15, outside of the traditional seasonal fuel season.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald & Review

Western Illinois cattle producer welcomes next generation

BLANDINSVILLE, Ill. — When picturing a modern Illinois cattleman, envision a family farmer, perhaps a dad raising champion show cattle and cheering on his children. Or picture him in the field checking on cattle, or at a board meeting advocating for other beef producers. You might picture Welsh runs...
BLANDINSVILLE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

New tax holiday law gives Illinois families, teachers a back-to-school break

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - For teachers and parents alike, buying school necessities can get expensive. As part of the Illinois state budget that begins July 1, parents, students and teachers will get 10 days to purchase school supplies while paying less in sales taxes. The state’s sales tax is from 6.25% to 1.25% on clothes and school supplies.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy