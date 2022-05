This is an opinion column. I hope you’re happy, governor. I hope you’re happy, too, all you ill-informed, unempathetic lawmakers. All y’all responsible for the sinister, unempathetic law that, as of Sunday, transformed healthcare professions—whom we celebrated as heroes not very long ago as they held down on the frontlines during a global pandemic while most of the rest of us (including y’all) quarantined at home to protect ourselves and our families—into potential criminals. Into potential felons.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO