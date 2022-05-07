ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, WV

Worthington Town Council accepts mayor’s resignation

By Allen Clayton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAa3z_0fVko4rm00

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – Worthington Town Council held a special meeting Friday to consider the resignation of Mayor Connie Buchanan.

Buchanan wrote two resignation letters with the first one not having a complete signature. So, under the council’s advisement, she had to resubmit it with her full signature, and the council accepted her resignation.

Town officials said there is an ongoing investigation into Connie Buchanan because of alleged improprieties that took place. Worthington’s Town Recorder Jessica Specht was chosen by the council to act as interim mayor.

“Moving the city forward is going to be one of our biggest obstacles. We have a lot to clean up. We have to gain the trust of our citizens back, and that is going to be the hardest part for us as a council, and for myself, because I got a very big hole that I have to kind of dig ourselves out of with the help of the council. Hopefully, we’ll be able to come on back,” Specht said.

The former mayor’s husband James Buchanan is also a member of the council and has missed the previous two meetings. The interim mayor stated that after not showing up for three meetings, the seat could then be forfeited. Specht said acting as interim mayor is a formality to keep the town moving forward.

“With the ongoing investigation, the council had decided that it was appropriate for her to step down. And she was asked by the council to step down,” Specht said. When asked what was being investigated, Specht said, “I can not go into complete detail because it is still under investigation, so the best thing to say is no comment at this time.”

In the meeting, Specht said that now that the resignation is recorded and part of the minutes the former mayor could now be removed from all town accounts revoking any and all access she had as mayor. Authorities are still conducting an ongoing investigation, and town officials said that it could take several months before any new information could be made available.

Interim Mayor Specht expressed that she hopes that the residents give herself and the council time to build trust with the community again. She also stated that they will do what is needed to earn that trust back to move the town forward.

City
Worthington, WV
Person
James Buchanan
#Mayor#Worthington Town Council
