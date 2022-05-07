ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation underway into suspected drug-related deaths of 2 Woodlands High School students

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the...

KHOU

2 high school seniors from The Woodlands found dead

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Two high school students from The Woodlands were found dead Thursday morning, and authorities are looking into what led to the tragedy. While few details were released about the deaths, including where and how the pair were found, Conroe ISD administrators confirmed that they were seniors at The Woodlands High School.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS DFW

Texas woman allegedly killed husband after learning of mistress

SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman is in custody, facing a murder after officials say she admitted to shooting her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.It was the morning of May 7 when deputies arrived at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.Stewart remained in the Harris County Jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.
SPRING, TX
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

