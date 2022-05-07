HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Andrews opens area round series with victory over Dumas

The Andrews softball team defeated Dumas 3-2 in Game 1 of their Class 4A area round series Friday at the Lady Bulldogs Softball Complex in Plainview.

With the score tied at 2-2, the Lady Mustangs jumped ahead in the bottom of the seventh inning when Kenedi Holly stole home.

Rose Hernandez and Jacee Johnson pitched for Andrews, allowing seven hits and recording three strikeouts in the contest.

The Lady Mustangs recorded nine hits in the game, overcoming two errors.

Andrews (14-8-1 overall) and Dumas (24-13) will continue their series at noon Saturday, with Game 3 taking place 30 minutes after if necessary.