Belarus Sentences Activist's Girlfriend to Six Years

A former top manager of the Russian energy corporation Lukoil has died from suspected toad poisoning, reports say. Following a session with a local shaman in Mytishchi, a city northeast of Russia’s capital Moscow, Alexander Subbotin a Lukoil board member, allegedly died in a basement after an anti-hangover session with the healer.Subbotin visited the shaman, Magua, and his wife at their home, the Telegram channel Mash claims, to treat a hangover using toad venom.“They made an incision on the skin, dripped toad poison there – and after vomiting the patient allegedly got better,” the channel said.Mash also claims that...
