Belarus Sentences Activist's Girlfriend to Six Years

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
 4 days ago

The Russian girlfriend of a Belarusian dissident, arrested with him a year ago when their plane was forced to land in Minsk, was on Friday sentenced to six years in prison, a rights group said. Sofia Sapega, 24, was...

