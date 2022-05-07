ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD makes an arrest in Painters Street homicide investigation

By Kenny Kuhn
The NOPD today arrested Shawn A. May for an alleged negligent homicide charge hours after the police say he committed a homicide in the 1800 block of Painters Street that left an 18-year-old female dead.

"At about 12:46 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult female having sustained a gunshot wound(s). The victim was declared deceased on scene," said the NOPD.

Through investigation, NOPD homicide detectives quickly developed May as a suspect in this incident. May was located and, upon questioning, was determined to be the perpetrator. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant on one count each of negligent homicide and obstruction of justice. May was arrested and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300.

