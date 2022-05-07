ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Following Supreme Court leak, pro-choice activists rally in Jackson

By Will Stribling
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dSsE_0fVklZw100
A protester holds a sign during a rally at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss. to protest the Supreme Court’s plan to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, May 6, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

Between 40 to 50 protesters gathered on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol building Friday night to rally for the preservation of abortion rights in America.

Advocates organized pro-choice protests across the country this week following the explosive leak by Politico of a draft opinion that indicated the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, potentially setting the stage for the procedure to become illegal in Mississippi and many other states.

The opinion stemmed from the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which centers around a challenge to the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Mississippi’s 2007 “trigger law” banning abortion in the state would go into effect. The only exceptions would be “cases where necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or where the pregnancy was caused by rape” and a criminal charge has been filed with law enforcement.

Every speaker at the protest emphasized that regardless of what the Supreme Court decides, there will still be a need for activists to push for legalization and work to make reproductive health care accessible.

