ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Calls pour in for dog found tied to fire hydrant in Wisconsin

By Brenda Ordonez, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Just days after a dog was found abandoned in Green Bay, Wisconsin, calls are pouring in from all over the country with people wanting to give the good girl a home.

Wisconsin Humane Society animal behavior evaluator, Kari Weishan, joined Nexstar’s WFRV on Friday to give an update on how the nearly 6-year-old dog named ‘Baby Girl’ is doing.

“She’s doing really well,” said Weishan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BCHk_0fVkl0N500
(Courtesy of Kylie Engelhardt)

Baby Girl found herself under the care of the organization after a Green Bay resident found her tied up to a fire hydrant at an intersection.

But she wasn’t found alone.

There, lying on a bed of grass beside her was a backpack filled with her things and a message from her owner.

Hot dog! Warning signs of heatstroke for dogs

In the message, the owner explained they could no longer care for Baby Girl – resulting in them abandoning her in a busy neighborhood.

After being found, Baby Girl was taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society and placed on stray hold , meaning she couldn’t begin adoption eligibility until after she had spent a certain amount of days at the shelter.

Well, those days are up and Weishan tells us Baby Girl is well on her way to finding her new home.

“She’s doing really well. She’s currently off her stray hold so we’re learning more about her now with our vet team and our behavior team to get more info on how she’s doing and what she looks like,” explained Weishan.

Dog tied to fire hydrant with note, backpack in Wisconsin

And it seems Baby Girl won’t have a tough time getting adopted.

Weishan says that people from all over the country have already contacted the Humane Society asking to adopt her.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls,” she said. “I want to say it’s probably close to 100 between yesterday and today; calls from all over the country from California, Florida, [and] South Carolina.”

Weishan believes that a big reason why Baby Girl’s story has evoked such a strong reaction from people across the nation is that her story was able to resonate with many in one way or another.

“A lot of people were interested in her story, it resonated with them and they just wanted to share their story and their interest as well,” said Weishan.

The Wisconsin Humane Society doesn’t yet know when Baby Girl will be available for adoption but is encouraging people to keep an eye out on the Wisconsin Human Society website for her listing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Florida State
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Green Bay, WI
Pets & Animals
State
South Carolina State
WDIO-TV

Four children died in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children. The sheriff’s office and fire department have not released their names or ages.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrant#Hot Dog#Wfrv#Nexstar
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Field & Stream

Strange “Snake-Like” Creature Washes Up Dead on Shore of Lake Michigan

As sea monsters go, this one—a desiccated specimen that appears to have been dead for a while—seems less than, well, monstrous. Roughly two feet long, with a skull the size of a human fist, a narrow body, and skin that appeared “almost furry in places,” the mystery critter generated a good bit of confusion when its discoverer, Robert Loerzel, shared photos after running across it on the shores of Lake Michigan.
WILDLIFE
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy