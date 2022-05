SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High pushed across four runs in the first inning and topped Prout, 6-1, for its best Division II softball win of the season Monday afternoon. Prout had beaten the Bulldogs, 14-0, earlier in the season. Westerly benefited from two wind-blown errors in the first inning, but also did a better job of making contact than it did in the loss to the Crusaders on April 12.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO