Los Angeles, CA

1 Critical After Vehicle Strikes Light Pole on I-5 Freeway

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Two individuals were injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash on the I-5 Freeway Thursday night, May 5, in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. A white Honda Civic was traveling southbound on the I-5 Freeway just north of Roxford Street when it struck a light pole on the right shoulder.

Oscar Sol / KNN

After the impact, the vehicle traveled about 150 feet coming to a complete stop at a fence link facing northbound. One patient was extricated from the Honda by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel at the scene.

Firefighters from LAFD Sylmar Division Station 9 performed CPR on the patient for about 10 minutes at 9:23 p.m. The patient was transported in critical condition by ambulance to a local hospital. A minor patient was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

It is not known at this time if speed was a factor in the collision. California Highway Patrol blocked the slow lane at the time of the incident while they investigated the collision.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles, CA
Factual. Breaking. News

