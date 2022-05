On Monday, the Tigers(9-6) hosted the first place Warriors of Everett today in a pair of ICC games and dropped two close games by scores of 4-1 and 4-2. Everett scored two runs in the first inning to jump out to an early 2-0 lead. That lead would hold up until the 6th inning when Wyatt Appleby singled and eventually scored on a Drew Goshorn Sacrifice Fly to make it 2-1. Everett added two more insurance runs in the 7th to take game one by a score of 4-1. “Their pitcher(Iseminger) pretty much shut us down. He held us to three hits and we really didn’t get anything going the whole game”, Coffman said.

EVERETT, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO