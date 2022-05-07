ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Ga. Senator Jon Ossoff secures assistance from Homeland Security for MCSO

By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is working to help the Muscogee County sheriff’s department. During a Homeland Security Committee hearing, he secured a commitment from Homeland Security to help the sheriff’s...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 44

jody
3d ago

Call in the Fed’s to GA to stop drugs coming the souther border…..it must be easier to call in federal law enforcement against the home population that the foreigners on the border breaking our laws…..America is not for its citizens anymore. Thanks Dems……

Reply(3)
19
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

The pajama boy is our leader in Congress and so far has written legislation to look at the beach erosion at his relatives house on Tybee Island 🏝 !

Reply(1)
11
Buckhead
3d ago

this little panty boy has never been in the news the entire time he's been office until this past month right before midterms

Reply(2)
18
