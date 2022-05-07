ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Man injured in Orlando shooting, Orange County deputies say

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Orlando, Orange County deputies said. Deputies said the incident occurred at...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 2

Chico 46
3d ago

So one man shot another now one in hospital the other in jail so who’s the winner here “NO-ONE” so why do people keep doing this when no one wins WAKE UP AMERICA

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Florida#Violent Crime#Spacex
click orlando

Man found shot to death in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to 4684 King Cole Blvd. just before 10 p.m. where they found a man in his 30s dead. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing teen from Osceola County found safe, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Seventeen-year-old Jessica Mahadan from Kissimmee was found safe Sunday, according to police. The Osceola County sheriff's office said Mahadan was located in Tampa and reunited with family. Family members on Facebook shared updates that she was discovered. "Update: Jessica has been found. Thank you to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old boy found safe; woman arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 1-year-old boy was found safe and a woman was arrested on kidnapping charges after an Amber Alert was issued in Orange County, officials said. Kira Lawson was arrested Sunday night in Orange County. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to sheriff’s officials, Lawson took...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Osteen chop shop operator facing grand theft, DUI charges, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osteen chop shop operator is accused of stealing up to 10 vehicles worth $178,000 total, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Deputies said 34-year-old Raymond Clark’s illegal business, which disassembles stolen cars to sell individual parts separately, was discovered in Osteen last December.
OSTEEN, FL
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy