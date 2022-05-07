Body of man who may have been stealing wiring from empty building found off Katy Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON — The FBI is now assisting Houston police in the search for Felicia Johnson, the 24-year-old who disappeared after applying for a job at a northwest Houston nightclub. Felicia, who also uses the name Felivia Marie, has been missing for 12 days. According to her family, she was...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot by her mother's boyfriend called her mother moments before her death to tell her she was being held hostage. Van Henry Brisbon, 60, of Humble, Texas, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Lauren Juma of Humble, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement.
Editor’s Note: This article contains images at the end of this article that may be disturbing to some readers, discretion is advised. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A woman well known by the community disappeared with no trace only for her flesh-eaten body to be discovered days later in a resaca, leaving authorities with no leads. […]
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced via Twitter that the 4-year-old boy who was shot in the head earlier this week by his 9-year-old brother had died. The boys' uncle has been charged in connection with the tragedy. Francisco Lupian, 32, is charged...
HOUSTON — A 51-year-old woman went before a judge Monday morning after being arrested over the weekend in a love-triangle murder that centered around a Spring man and three women. Karin Tricia Stewart is charged with murder in the shooting death of James Hargrove. A judge set her bond...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A man who may have been suffering mental health issues died after jumping off the Highway 288 ramp following a police chase, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call at a residence in the 4000...
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another person was injured following a shooting at a motel in southeast Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Monday at the Diamond Inn at 8920 Gulf Freeway. Details are limited at this time,...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old Houston-area woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities that she shot her boyfriend after he told her he was in love with another woman, a sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived Saturday morning at the home in Spring, a...
