ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas diesel prices on the rise

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIrCX_0fVkhK5C00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With summer right around the corner, the temperature isn’t the only thing rising.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, both gas and diesel prices are up in all sectors of the U.S., with diesel climbing by an average of 35 cents since last week.

Arkansas crops face planting delays after heavy rain

Compared to May 2021, the price has jumped by more than $2 a gallon and AAA reports the highest recorded average price in Arkansas was clocked in today at $5.27 a gallon.

With fuel prices skyrocketing, some of the hardest hit are farmers.

“It takes a world of diesel to run your tractors, to run your irrigation pumps, you know, the biggest part of your irrigation pumps is diesel-powered,” ASU Beebe Assistant Professor Chuck Wisdom said.

AAA: Arkansas gas price up 10 cents since last week

Because the input cost of crops is going up, farmers agree the price will have to go up for consumers to cover production.

It’s not clear when diesel prices will level out or go down.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Kait 8

“Double Whammy:” Gas, diesel prices jump significantly

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Analysts say motorists can expect a “double whammy” to their pocketbooks as gas and diesel prices shoot up. Arkansas motorists paid out nearly 13 cents a gallon more for gasoline last week than they did the previous week. GasBuddy.com surveyed 1,826 stations in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Beebe, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Heavy Rain#Aaa#Asu Beebe#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating two overnight deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating two separate overnight deaths. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the first death happened in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street just before midnight. Police said the victim was found dead. Police said the other death happened in the 4400 block of […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy