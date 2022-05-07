ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico BASE jumper dies in accident near Moab

By MARK JONES
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND COUNTY, Utah — A 27-year-old man from New Mexico died Thursday following a BASE jumping incident, according to the Grand...

