NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews rescued campers along the fast-rising Niangua River at Bennett Spring State Park. Several inches of rain fell on the state park Wednesday into Thursday. Campers staying at the lodging nearby had to be rescued by rafts. Lynn Abrams is one of the campers visiting the state park from St. Louis. He woke up to quite a surprise Thursday morning.

