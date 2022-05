The Los Angeles Dodgers will celebrate their ninth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 3, but for the first time ever, the team will be wearing a special combination of pride caps and jerseys when they take the field.Again, a little over a week later, the Dodgers and their National League West rivals in the San Francisco Giants will both wear their respective pride uniforms on June 11 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. In a public release, Stan Kasten, President and CEO of the Dodgers said, "The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognize the LGBTQ+ community...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO