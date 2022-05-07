ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie-area home prices rise 18.7% in March, with houses for sale in modest demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFmtW_0fVket8y00

A typical Erie County home listed for $177,450 in March, up 18.7% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in March was up about 20.8% from March 2021. Erie County's median home was 1,653 square feet for a listed price of $115 per square foot.

The Erie County market was tepid, with a median 78 days on market. The market added 212 new home listings in March, compared with the 216 added in March 2021. The market ended the month with some 210 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

Historic home:Charming 19th century Moorheadville Road house in Harborcreek looking for right owner

Crawford County home prices rise 13.6% to $139,000

Crawford County's home prices rose 13.6%, to a median $139,000, from a year earlier. The typical house was on the market for 77 days, from 115 days a year earlier. The typical 1,551-square-foot house had a list price of $103 per square foot.

Across all of Pennsylvania, median home prices were $274,900, rising 5.8% from a month earlier. The median Pennsylvania home for sale had 1,678 square feet at list price of $166 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $404,950, up 3.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,800 square feet, listed at $214 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

Moving tips:10 things you need to know when moving into or out of your home

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database.. The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman.

