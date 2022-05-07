ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman hosts day 1 of small-school state track meet

By News 19 Sports
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) — Teams across the state met in Cullman Thursday for the first day of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) Small-School State Track Meet.

Several North Alabama teams made strides in the leaderboard with their showings on Thursday, including:

  • In Class 2A, the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Boys were narrowly behind Marion County, who has a 45-32 lead heading into Saturday.
  • For Class 1A Girls, Holy Spirit Catholic led with 44 points, followed by Decatur Heritage at 39.
  • The Class 3A Girls are led by Montgomery Catholic with 48.5 points. Defending state champs Providence Christian has 24 as of Friday night.

Despite R.A. Hubbard closing this year, the school did have an individual state champion on Thursday in Keyondrick Cobb with the Class 1A high jump.

Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons set a new AHSAA Class 3A state record with a time of 4:15.80 in the 1,600 meters Friday.

Elizabeth Wilson, a senior at Decatur Heritage, also broke a state record. It was one she already held. Wilson cleared 5-04 to overcome her 2019 feat, then broke that mark with her final clearance in the event.

See the day’s full results for Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A here .

