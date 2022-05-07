ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland man seriously injured when car crosses center line, strikes pickup

By John Tunison
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
ALLENDALE, MI -- A 46-year-old Holland man was seriously when his car crossed the center line of an Allendale area road and struck a...

