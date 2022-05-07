Holland man seriously injured when car crosses center line, strikes pickup
ALLENDALE, MI -- A 46-year-old Holland man was seriously when his car crossed the center line of an Allendale area road and struck a...www.mlive.com
ALLENDALE, MI -- A 46-year-old Holland man was seriously when his car crossed the center line of an Allendale area road and struck a...www.mlive.com
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0