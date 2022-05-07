Flood Warning issued for Lorain County for this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Lorain County from 1:24 a.m. Saturday to 7:16 a.m. Sunday.

The warning is for areas around the Black River.

"The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 10.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning," the NWS said.

The flood stage for the river is 9.5 feet. Officials said the crest level for this warning compares to the record held on March 23, 1955 when it rising water crested at 12 feet.

