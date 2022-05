Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region. Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO