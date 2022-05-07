ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Former MMA star Cain Velasquez’s plea hearing pushed back

By Charles Clifford
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, a former MMA star accused of attempted murder appeared in court. Cain Velasquez is facing decades in prison for allegedly trying to kill a man accused of molesting a young girl who is a family member of Velasquez.

Here in Santa Clara County, Velasquez remains in custody, but his supporters say he should be set free.

On Friday morning, Velasquez appeared in a Santa Clara County courtroom. He was expected to enter a plea, but the hearing was continued. His next court appearance is set for May 16th.

Velasquez is facing multiple charges, including for attempted murder.

Prosecutors claim that Velasquez tried to kill Harry Goularte on Feb. 28. Goularte is accused of sexually molesting a four-year-old girl who is member of Velasquez’s family.

Velasquez allegedly pursued Goularte in a high-speed car chase along Hwy 101 and then attempted to shoot him with a handgun — wounding another man in the process.

Velasquez was arrested without incident on that same day. He remains in custody and has so far been denied bail.

Outside the courtroom on Friday, Velasquez’s family, friends and fans showed their support. His attorney said he should be set free.

“I don’t think for a second that anyone believes Cain is a threat to the community,” attorney Mark Geragos said. “If anything, he’s part of the fabric of the community. I don’t think there’s any worry whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, Goularte remains out of custody as he awaits trial on charges of lewd acts with a minor child.

