Freshman, sophomore play key role for defending state champions Oak Grove baseball

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago

Freshman Seth Ray and sophomore Spencer Foster are no stranger to LHSAA playoffs despite their young tenure with Oak Grove baseball.

Ray and Foster were part of Class 1A championship team a year ago, beating Grand Lake . A year later, they find themselves on the same path to Sulfer after the No. 3 Tigers won 14-0 over No. 6 Gueydan on Friday.

"It's a little bit emotional just because of the way we've done it," Oak Grove coach Ty Rollinson said. "You win a state championship and obviously the expectation is to do it every year."

The Tigers (10-15)  started the season with more losses than expected.

LHSAA playoffs: West Monroe baseball's Brennan Eager started the year on JV. Now he's a starting pitcher

PAIRINGS: LHSAA baseball regional round playoff scores, quarterfinals pairings of 2022 postseason

CHILDHOOD DREAM: How Neville baseball's Zeb Ruddell fulfilled his childhood dream in signing with LSU

Ray has proven to be a threat on the mound and at the plate. He is hitting .367 and has a 3.00 ERA.

"It's been my favorite sport since I could walk," Ray said.

Ray threw five innings against the Bears, striking out eight and allowing one hit and one walk. Despite going 0-for-2 at the plate, he drew two walks and scored two runs.

"I trust my defense, I trust (Foster). I trust everyone out there," Ray said.

Similarly, Foster has been a consistent figure for Oak Grove. The second baseman is hitting .414. On Friday, Foster went 1-for-2 with a walk, a RBI, two runs scored and was hit by a pitch.

Foster said that batting leadoff f has added an extra sense of responsibility.

The Tigers will play either No. 7 Haynesville or No. 2 LaSalle in the semifinals on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

"We've persevered and we're playing some really good baseball right now and hopefully we can string it together for two more days," Rollinson said.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Freshman, sophomore play key role for defending state champions Oak Grove baseball

Related
KPLC TV

Five Southwest Louisiana teams headed to the LHSAA State Tournament

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA baseball state Tournament is set to begin Wednesday in Sulphur at McMurry Park as four teams from Southwest Louisiana are among the 28 total teams from the seven non-select classes that will play for the right for a state championship Friday and Saturday. The select schools, meanwhile, will play their semifinals and championships at separate sites this season on the same days. The Lake Area has one select school in the hunt for a title.
SULPHUR, LA
Louisiana Education
Sulphur, LA
Haynesville, LA
Oak Grove, LA
Louisiana Sports
West Monroe, LA
Lake Charles American Press

St. Louis girls repeat as state champs

St. Louis Catholic turned in another dominating performance Saturday at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state track and field championships in Baton Rouge to win its second consecutive Class 3A girls state championship. The Saints scored 135 points, beating runner-up West Feliciana by 74 points and eclipsing their 50-point...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTAL

Bossier keeping expectations high during spring practice

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Bearkats enjoyed one of their best seasons of the past decade in 2021. The ‘Kats went 6-4 during the regular season and earned a playoff spot in Class 3A. In 2022, Bossier will make the transition to Class 4A, with Head...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
