Freshman, sophomore play key role for defending state champions Oak Grove baseball

Freshman Seth Ray and sophomore Spencer Foster are no stranger to LHSAA playoffs despite their young tenure with Oak Grove baseball.

Ray and Foster were part of Class 1A championship team a year ago, beating Grand Lake . A year later, they find themselves on the same path to Sulfer after the No. 3 Tigers won 14-0 over No. 6 Gueydan on Friday.

"It's a little bit emotional just because of the way we've done it," Oak Grove coach Ty Rollinson said. "You win a state championship and obviously the expectation is to do it every year."

The Tigers (10-15) started the season with more losses than expected.

Ray has proven to be a threat on the mound and at the plate. He is hitting .367 and has a 3.00 ERA.

"It's been my favorite sport since I could walk," Ray said.

Ray threw five innings against the Bears, striking out eight and allowing one hit and one walk. Despite going 0-for-2 at the plate, he drew two walks and scored two runs.

"I trust my defense, I trust (Foster). I trust everyone out there," Ray said.

Similarly, Foster has been a consistent figure for Oak Grove. The second baseman is hitting .414. On Friday, Foster went 1-for-2 with a walk, a RBI, two runs scored and was hit by a pitch.

Foster said that batting leadoff f has added an extra sense of responsibility.

The Tigers will play either No. 7 Haynesville or No. 2 LaSalle in the semifinals on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

"We've persevered and we're playing some really good baseball right now and hopefully we can string it together for two more days," Rollinson said.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

