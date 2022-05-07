ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Death investigation underway at apartment complex on West Highland Drive in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A death investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Jackson. Deputy...

www.wlbt.com

WJTV 12

Multiple people killed in weekend violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a multiple deadly shootings that happened over Mother’s Day weekend. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the first shooting happened on Friday, May 6 on Woody Drive. Venson Mix, 18, was shot in the back. The victim was taken by car to Merit Health Hospital and died at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on side of Hinds County road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said work crews discovered a body on the side of a road on Monday, May 2, 2022. According to Jones, deputies responded to the scene at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. He said this case is being investigated as a homicide because the man had been […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on University Boulevard early Thursday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the male victim had been shot multiple times. Police believe the body was dropped off at the location. Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots overnight. At this time, […]
JACKSON, MS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WJTV 12

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and brought back to Lafayette County. Investigators said Sisk sexually […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Body found under tires in Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hancock County deputies are investigating after a body was found on Saturday, May 7 by workers who were monitoring a controlled burn in NASA’s Stennis Space Center buffer zone. The Sun Herald reported the body was buried underneath tires that had been dumped in the area. Investigators said the body […]
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJTV 12

Body found inside home on Baker Street in Jackson

Update: The Hinds County coroner released updated information about the case. The following article has been changed to reflect the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after a man’s body was found in advanced stages of decomposition on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The body was found at an abandoned home […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

When investigating home burglary, Mississippi officers find stolen items from multiple burglaries behind neighbor’s shed

A Mississippi man has been arrested after investigators found stolen items from multiple burglaries found in a shed behind the man’s house. On May 1, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pine Tree Lane, McComb, in reference to a residential burglary. The homeowners discovered someone had entered their residence and taken items.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Jail docket: 10 arrested on warrants

Tracy Earl Clay, 11/03/1960, 517 Cohen St. No. 4 — arrested on city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department. Alicia Irise Blackwell, 11/05/1981, 1301 Somerset Road, Bogue Chitto — arrested on probation violation, by Mississippi Department of Corrections. Brandon Brown, 10/14/2002, 716 Middleton St. — arrest on city warrant,...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

