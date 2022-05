PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In recognition of its service to Northwest communities, Fred Meyer Stores proudly celebrates its official 100th anniversary in May of 2022. Fred G. Meyer opened his first store in downtown Portland in 1922. He got his start with a coffee cart and eventually expanded into a one-stop shopping experience that has grown to 132 stores across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska.

