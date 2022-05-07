ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Resident escapes from over night fire

By Rhett Baxley, BRETT ALLEGA
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A resident was able to escape a housefire at 3:30 a.m. on May 6. The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was called to the 5200 block of Stratford Road between First Avenue and Stringtown Road.

Firefighters say the fire actually started inside a portable storage shelter outside in the back of the house. Flames then spread along the exterior of the house and into the attic.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

