Morgan County, IL

AmVets accepting donations for Vietnam War memorial rededication

By Ben Singson
 3 days ago
The Morgan County Vietnam Memorial Rededication project has partnered with AmVets for charitable donations. (Lynne Gilbert/Getty Images)

Organizers of a project to rededicate a Vietnam memorial in Jacksonville have partnered with a national veterans’ organization to receive donations.

The Morgan County Vietnam Memorial Rededication project announced Friday it would be teaming up with AmVets as a non-profit partner to accept charitable donations. People or groups who want to donate can mail a check with the memo “Vietnam” to AmVets in Jacksonville office at 210 E. Court St.

The Morgan County Vietnam Memorial is a monument in Nichols Park dedicated to the memory of 13 Morgan County residents who died in the Vietnam War. It was originally built in 1975.

