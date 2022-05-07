This week in Venice High sports: One more for the road

Planning next week’s schedule is going to be a little tricky if you’re a fan of Venice High sports.

The regular season is over for everyone on campus, and the postseason has wrapped up, too, for most teams.

However, there’s at least some action to look forward to this week.

First off, the Venice boys and girls track and field teams will be represented by regional competitors this morning and afternoon at Alonso High School in Tampa.

The beach volleyball team would have also competed today, however, their season came to an end Friday evening — ending as district champs with a perfect regular season.

Once we get past the weekend, the schedule is harder to predict.

The Lady Indians softball team — ranked No. 3 in 7A Region-2 — and the Venice baseball team — ranked No. 8 in 7A Region-2 — will find out if they made the regional tournament today after each was eliminated in district play this past week.

After those two teams compete — or don’t — in regionals, the 2021-22 Venice High sports season is essentially over.

The only remaining events are the track and field state championships — May 11-14 at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville — and the football spring game, at Lakeland on May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s how the week ahead breaks down, as best as we can tell:

Today

Over a dozen track and field athletes will travel up to Alonso High in Tampa to compete for Venice High this morning and afternoon.

There are five boys regional qualifiers: Keyon Sears (high jump and long jump), Elliot Washington II (100 meters), Jayshon Platt (200 meters) and Brian Williams (800 meters), along with the 4x100 relay team of Sears, Washington II, Platt and Myles Weston — ranked first in their region entering today.

The girls will have 11 representatives at regionals: Leah Bartlett (400 meters), Emily Ireland (high jump), Carina Fiorucci and Alyson Francolini (pole vault), Paige Evans (long jump) and Alex Council, the top-ranked athlete in javelin in her region, along with some relay teams.

The 4x100 relay team will feature Bartlett, Evans, Juliana Courville and Liliana Prainito and the 4x400 relay team will have Bartlett, Ashley Ayette, Alana Piggins and Michelle Croney.

Tuesday

The Venice baseball team might not play another game this year.

However, they also might sneak into regionals. Ranked No. 8 in their region entering the district tournament, Venice would have to stay ranked eighth or better to make the regional playoffs.

If it does, the Indians will play an opponent to be determined on the road this evening, likely at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

The Venice softball team sits in a much more comfortable position than baseball.

The Lady Indians recorded an 18-2 regular season and lost, 1-0, at Lakewood Ranch — one of the top teams in the state

That strong regular season had Venice ranked No. 3 entering districts, and it is extremely unlikely — if not impossible — for the Indians to miss out on an at-large bid to the regional playoffs.

If they do advance, Venice will play an opponent to be determined on the road this evening, likely at 7 p.m.

Friday

If the Venice baseball team advances to regionals and wins its quarterfinals game on Tuesday, it will play again this evening – on the road against an opponent to be determined in the regional semifinals.

Saturday

Anyone who advances past regional track and field will have the chance to participate in the state championships today in Gainesville.

Check the Wednesday issue of the Venice Gondolier to see which track and field athletes are moving on to states.